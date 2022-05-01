Man killed outside local restaurant in Spotsylvania

Deputies responded to Fatty's Taphouse where they located a 35-year-old man shot multiple times. He later died at the scene.

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — A 35-year-old Spotsylvania man is dead following a shooting at Fatty's Taphouse.

Police say they responded to the 10100 block of Patriot Highway in the Cosner Corner area for a shooting at a local restaurant.

Deputies located the victim outside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and provide medical attention to him. Unfortunately, he was pronounced him dead on scene.

The victim has been identified as Shawn Hastings, 35, of Spotsylvania.

During the investigation, witnesses were able to provide deputies with details of the suspect and vehicle that fled the scene.

Deputies also learned the shooting stemmed from a dispute that happened inside the restaurant. When Hastings left the restaurant he was shot by the suspect, police said.

With the assistance of law enforcement in other jurisdictions, the suspect, Jesse Dean Beebout, was taken into custody early Sunday morning at his residence in the Lake Land’Or community.

A firearm was recovered during the arrest and deputies learned Beebout suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the hand during the shooting.

Beebout was arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Murder and use of a firearm while committing a felony. Mr. Beebout is in police custody at a local hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.