Police: Man injured in Prince William Co. shooting

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: This video is from May 2022 about the Prince William County police chief discussing violent crimes.
Officers with the Prince William Police Department are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting Saturday night.
The shooting incident happened on Wigan Drive, off of Cardinal Drive, before 10:30 p.m.
Police said one man was injured in the shooting. The victim's condition is unknown and they have not been identified.
The police department is working to determine a motive for the shooting as well as gather any information on a suspect in the case.
Residents in the area are expected to experience a heavy police presence as the investigation continues, police said.
This is a developing story. WUSA9 is working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.
