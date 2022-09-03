Police: Man injured in Prince William Co. shooting

The police department is working to determine a motive for the shooting as well as gather any information on a suspect in the case.

Officers with the Prince William Police Department are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting Saturday night.

The shooting incident happened on Wigan Drive, off of Cardinal Drive, before 10:30 p.m.

Police said one man was injured in the shooting. The victim's condition is unknown and they have not been identified.

Residents in the area are expected to experience a heavy police presence as the investigation continues, police said.

*INCIDENT: Shooting | Woodbridge - Officers are on scene of a shooting that occurred in the 3700 block of Wigan Drive in Woodbridge (22193). One male subject was reported injured. Residents in the area can expect a heavy police presence as the investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/biRSF7Bvxk — Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) September 4, 2022

