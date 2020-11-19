Man injured in shootout on I-395 highway near the Pentagon

The driver suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated at George Washington Hospital, police say.

WASHINGTON — A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday night after the driver of a car fired shots at the man's vehicle on Interstate 395 in Arlington County, Virginia State Police said.

The incident happened around 10:36 p.m. on northbound I-395 just south of South Glebe Road near the Pentagon, VSP said.

VSP said they received a call about a Toyota Corolla and Nissan Maxima exchanging gunfire driving on the highway. They learned that shots were fired at the Toyota as the cars passed by the South Joyce Street overpass. They said the Toyota Corolla then stopped at the 12th Street Metro station following the incident.

Metro Police at the 12th Street Metro station was able to help the driver of the Toyota, who had been shot.

The driver suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, and is being treated at George Washington Hospital.

Police are still searching for the other vehicle, described as a dark-colored Nissan Maxima with Texas plates.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police said there is no evidence to suggest that any other cars were shot at or damaged during the incident.