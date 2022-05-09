Man caught filming patrons in women's restroom at Manassas restaurant, police say

MANASSAS, Va. — Editor's Note: The video above was published on April 18, 2022.
A man was caught filming female customers without their permission in a restroom at a Manassas restaurant.
On Saturday, Prince William County police responded to a report of a suspicious person at the Black Sheep restaurant located at 93935 Discovery Blvd. in Manassas, Virginia. According to police, the manager of the establishment reported that another employee found a man in the women's bathroom viewing patrons under stalls by using a cell phone.
The manager confronted the man, who walked out of the restaurant and went into the woods nearby, police said/
Police do not yet know the identity of the suspected man but describe him to be a Hispanic man that is about 5'8'' and weighing around 150 pounds. Police also say the man has curly hair, black eyes and was last seen wearing a grey Nike hoodie with a dark-colored shirt underneath and blue jeans that had brown patches on them.
Additionally, police have also not identified any victims of the suspect from this incident at the Black Sheep restaurant.
