Man caught filming patrons in women's restroom at Manassas restaurant, police say

According to police, the manager of the restaurant reported that an employee found a man in the women's bathroom viewing patrons under stalls by using a cell phone.

A man was caught filming female customers without their permission in a restroom at a Manassas restaurant.

On Saturday, Prince William County police responded to a report of a suspicious person at the Black Sheep restaurant located at 93935 Discovery Blvd. in Manassas, Virginia. According to police, the manager of the establishment reported that another employee found a man in the women's bathroom viewing patrons under stalls by using a cell phone.

The manager confronted the man, who walked out of the restaurant and went into the woods nearby, police said/

Police do not yet know the identity of the suspected man but describe him to be a Hispanic man that is about 5'8'' and weighing around 150 pounds. Police also say the man has curly hair, black eyes and was last seen wearing a grey Nike hoodie with a dark-colored shirt underneath and blue jeans that had brown patches on them.