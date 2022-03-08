Police: Man arrested after shouting threats from apartment balcony with rifle in Fairfax County

The situation lasted for hours, leaving residents either stuck outside the building or sheltering in place.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — An armed man was taken into custody Tuesday evening after a barricade situation in Fairfax County, according to police.

Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded to Rio Drive, off of Leesburg Pike, in Falls Church before 5:15 p.m. after reports of a man waving a gun.

Police said a man with a rifle was seen on a balcony of an apartment shouting threats.

The man remained inside the apartment for hours and was believed to be alone. People were advised during the duration of the de-escalation to avoid the area. Residents that were still inside the apartment complex were asked to remain sheltered in place until the situation was resolved.

The barricade situation came to a peaceful resolution around seven hours later, with the police department tweeting the update just after 12 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officers said the unidentified man was taken into custody safely.

The man barricaded in the Rio Dr apartment has been safely taken into custody. Follow officer's direction on scene as they allow people back into the apartment building. Follow our blog, https://t.co/H6V1XkdvGH for updates. — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) August 3, 2022

Residents were allowed back into the apartment building soon after the situation was resolved.