Police: Man arrested after shouting threats from apartment balcony with rifle in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — An armed man was taken into custody Tuesday evening after a barricade situation in Fairfax County, according to police.
Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded to Rio Drive, off of Leesburg Pike, in Falls Church before 5:15 p.m. after reports of a man waving a gun.
Police said a man with a rifle was seen on a balcony of an apartment shouting threats.
The man remained inside the apartment for hours and was believed to be alone. People were advised during the duration of the de-escalation to avoid the area. Residents that were still inside the apartment complex were asked to remain sheltered in place until the situation was resolved.
The barricade situation came to a peaceful resolution around seven hours later, with the police department tweeting the update just after 12 a.m. on Wednesday.
Officers said the unidentified man was taken into custody safely.
Residents were allowed back into the apartment building soon after the situation was resolved.
The armed man has not been identified and no information has been released on any pending charges.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.