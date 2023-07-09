Police: Suspect arrested in DC after hitting officer with truck, triggering police chase

Police say the suspect hit several police vehicles during the pursuit.

WASHINGTON — A suspect was arrested Thursday after police say he hit an officer in Fairfax County with a truck and struck multiple police vehicles during a pursuit that ended in D.C.

Just before 12:30 p.m., officers responded to the Fair Oaks Mall in Fairfax for a reported theft.

When an officer attempted to stop the suspect, the man struck the officer with his truck and fled the area, the Fairfax County Police Department said.

Officers located the truck and attempted a traffic stop. The police department said the driver refused to pull over and a pursuit was initiated.

According to police, during the pursuit, the driver struck several police vehicles.

The driver crossed over into D.C. and was apprehended by the Metropolitan Police Department.

Fairfax officers said they found a second suspect related to the theft near the mall.

The officer who was struck was transported to an area hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

