Man found shot in parking lot in Loudoun County; police searching for shooter

BROADLANDS, Va. — A man was found shot and injured in a parking lot in Broadlands on Tuesday, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting happened in the area of Demott Drive, police said. Officers located a man that was alone in a parking lot and he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking for a suspect they described as a heavyset black man wearing a hooded sweatshirt and jeans. They said the suspect is 6-feet tall and was last seen fleeing the area.

Police are asking residents in the area to expect a large police presence as officers continue the investigation.

At this time, it is unknown what led to the shooting or the motive.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021.