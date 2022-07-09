Man facing multiple charges for bank robbery in Herndon

The suspect was found hiding in bushes.

HERNDON, Va. — Editor's Note: This video is from March 2022 about Fairfax Police unveiling technology that could dramatically change how cases are solved.

A man is facing multiple charges after being arrested for a bank robbery in Herndon Thursday afternoon, police said.

Herndon Police responded to a Truist Bank, located on Herndon Parkway, around 12 p.m. after receiving a report about a bank robbery.

Employees informed police that a black man, dressed in black clothing and wearing a face mask, approached a teller, pointed a hand gun, and demanded money. The teller gave the suspect around $2,500 and he then left on foot.

The suspect was located by a Herndon officer nearby North Walnut Branch Road in Reston and a brief foot pursuit initiated, but the officer lost sight of him.

As the search continued, the suspect was found hiding in some bushes near Sundance Court and North Walnut Branch Road by Fairfax County Police around 2:20 p.m. and was taken into custody.

Steven Eley, the identified suspect, was charged with robbery and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Herndon Police said.

Through an investigation, Eley was linked to the robbery of a Safeway, located on Elden Street, that happened on July 2. Police say he is facing additional charges for the incident.