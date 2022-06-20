Man drowns in Four Mile Run, officials say

Crews worked to pull the man from the water and began to perform CPR, however, the man died.

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. — Rescue crews say a man died while swimming in the waterway of Four Mile Run in Alexandria Monday afternoon.

Just after 2 p.m. Alexandria Police and Fire were called to the area of Route 1 at the Richmond Highway overpass in Alexandria over Four Mie Run.

Alexandria crews were later joined by Arlington Fire. Officials believe a man was swimming in the area when he submerged and never came back up.

When emergency services from Arlington and Alexandria arrived, they found that man in the water, according to officials. Crews worked to pull the man from the water and began to perform CPR, however, the man died.

Alexandria Police do not suspect any foul play but continue to investigate the drowning.

