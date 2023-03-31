Man drives car into building in Annandale

One woman inside the building was injured and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

ANNANDALE, Va. — A woman inside an education center in Annandale, Virginia was taken to an area hospital with a minor neck injury Friday after a man crashed his car into the building earlier in the day.

Around 2:13 p.m., Fairfax County Fire and Rescue crews responded to Evergreen Academy, a language school in Annandale, located in the 7700 block of Little River Turnpike for a report of a vehicle slamming into the building.

Once at the scene, crew members found an older man had accidentally driven his car into the structure.

Police say one woman inside the building at the time of the collision was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was not injured in the crash, according to a news release.

Detectives have determined the cause of the crash as accidental, not a medical emergency.

The damage to the building was determined to be cosmetic.