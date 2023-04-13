Man dies after being hit by falling tree in Fairfax County

Investigators believe the man was working as part of a crew to cut down trees in the area, when one of the trees fell on him.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A man is dead after he was hit by a falling tree in Fairfax County Thursday evening.

According to the spokesperson with the Fairfax County Police Department, officers were called to the 5000 block of Pleasant Valley Road in Chantilly just before 3:45 p.m.

Investigators believe the man was working as part of a crew to cut down trees in the area, when one of the trees fell on him. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers have not released any information regarding the man's identity.

In 2018, a 63-year-old woman was killed after a tree fell into a home in Fairfax County and last year, a man was killed in Annapolis, Maryland after a tree smashed into a home. The man was visiting his parents with his wife and child when the tree fell.

