Man dies at Arlington County Detention Facility

ARLINGTON, Va. — Police are investigating after a man was found unresponsive in an Arlington County Detention Facility cell and later died.

According to a release from Arlington County, 41-year-old Paul Thompson was found in his cell just after 3 p.m. Tuesday. He was taken to Virginia Hospital Center where he was pronounced dead 90 minutes after being found unconscious.

Thompson was previously arrested and charged with trespassing on January 13. He was at the detention facility awaiting his court hearing.

County officials report that the Arlington County Police Department is investigating Thompson's death. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us. Information may also be provided anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

