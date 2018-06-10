ALEXANDRIA, Va., - One man is dead following a serious crash that shut down all lanes on the I-495 Beltway Interloop in Virginia. Officials say the crash happened around 1:20 a.m. Saturday morning near the Eisenhower Avenue exit.

According to Virginia State Police, the driver of a sedan traveling west on I-495 ran off the left side of the road and struck the Jersey wall. The sedan then came back into the lanes and struck an RV.

After the crash, the driver of the sedan got out of his car and was hit by oncoming traffic. Investigators say the man died at the scene. His identity has not been released at this time.

No one in the RV was injured in the crash.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the crash or have information related to the crash to contact Virginia State Police at 703-803-0027.

This is a developing story.

