Man dead following crash in Woodbridge

Officials responded to the intersection of Neabasco Mills Road and Smoke Court at 1:45 a.m. and found that Qureshi, who was operating a 2018 Yamaha FX 5 Moped, was rear-ended by a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu while traveling southbound on Neabasco Mills Road.

The crash caused Qureshi to be thrown onto the windshield of the Chevrolet Malibu before they rolled to the ground. Officials say Qureshi was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Qureshi was pronounced dead at the scene. Offiiclas say the driver of the Chevrolet Malibu remained at the scene.