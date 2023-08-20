x
Virginia

Man dead following crash in Woodbridge

A man operating a moped was rear-ended by a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu while traveling southbound on Neabasco Mills Road.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Officials are investigating a car crash in Woodbridge, Virginia that left 67-year-old Junaid Mahmood Qureshi dead early Sunday morning.

Officials responded to the intersection of Neabasco Mills Road and Smoke Court at 1:45 a.m. and found that Qureshi, who was operating a 2018 Yamaha FX 5 Moped, was rear-ended by a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu while traveling southbound on Neabasco Mills Road.

The crash caused Qureshi to be thrown onto the windshield of the Chevrolet Malibu before they rolled to the ground. Officials say Qureshi was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Qureshi was pronounced dead at the scene. Offiiclas say the driver of the Chevrolet Malibu remained at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. Officials have not provided any additional information about this case.

