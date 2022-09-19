Man dead after COX cable truck hits power line in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX, Va. — Police say a man was operating a bucket truck when he hit a power line in Fairfax County Monday, leaving him dead.
The man appeared to be driving a COX cable truck on Georgetown Pike near Langley Fork Lane when the crash occurred.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene and detectives are currently investigating to confirm additional details.
"We would like to express our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of our Cox technician who passed away today while working in McLean," COX communications shared in a statement Monday. "We’re working with local authorities and our internal safety teams to fully investigate the incident."
Georgetown Pike has been closed between Colonial Farm Road and Langley Lane in the aftermath. Around 300 Dominion customers in the area have been left without power.
This is a developing story and WUSA9 will continue to update as more information becomes available.
