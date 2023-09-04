'SLOW DOWN!' | Police warn of dangerous driving after 19-year-old cited for going almost 80 mph over speed limit in Prince William Co.

​According to documents listing the citation the man received, the charge is described as reckless driving with a speed over 85 mph.

Example video title will go here for this video

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Police in Prince William County are asking drivers to slow down after a teen was caught going nearly 80 mph over the speed limit.

The Prince William County Police Department said on their X/Twitter page that a 19-year-old Manassas man was stopped along Prince William Parkway, near Sudley Manor Road, for excessive speeding. The driver was going 134 mph in a 55 mph zone -- this is 79 miles per hour above the posted speed limit.

According to documents listing the citation the man received, the charge is described as reckless driving with a speed over 85 mph. The man will have to go to general district traffic court to fight the charge.

Officers did not list when this incident happened or any information about the driver, but they did provide a warning to other drivers.

"This speed is both reckless and dangerous," the police department said in their social media post. "PLEASE SLOW DOWN! Do it for your safety & the safety of others!"

They also started their post by saying that "speeding catches up with you!"