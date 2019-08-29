WARRENTON, Va. — A man was arrested in connection with the 18-year-old who was killed in Fauquier County on Monday, officials said.

Daniel Martin Farmer II, 23, has been charged with first degree murder of Lincoln Williams Jr. Farmer was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Rt. 28 near Dumfries Road Wednesday night.

The Fauquier County Sheriff's Office said in a release their deputies responded to the 5000 block of Old Auburn Road at 10:42 p.m. on Aug. 26, 2019.

Williams left his home after travelling to Warrenton for a short time. When he got home, he was suffering from a gun shot wound.

His family members called the police and they tried to assist Williams. He was taken to a local hospital where he died a short time later.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas, Va. Preliminary results indicate Lincoln Williams, Jr., died of a gunshot wound.

An official cause and manner of death will not be available until the autopsy report is complete.

Detectives said it appears Williams was the target of this shooting and the shooting occurred at and was isolated incident.

Anyone with information about the death of Lincoln Williams, Jr. is asked to contact the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office at 540-347-3300. A caller’s identity may remain anonymous.

