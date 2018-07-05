WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WUSA9) A 28-year-old man was charged with exposing himself to a 70-year-old woman in Woodbridge, Virginia, police said.

On April 25, the victim told police that her acquaintance, 28-year-old Joshua William Payne, exposed himself to her in the 4400 block of Tuscany Court earlier in the month.

According the victim, Payne left her home when she confronted him about the incident. Payne has been arrested without incident and charged with indecent exposure.

A court date is pending, and Payne has been released on a $3,000 unsecured bond.

