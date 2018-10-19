A man has been charged with abducting and raping an 18-year-old woman as she was waking to an apartment in Woodbridge, Virginia, police said.

On Wednesday, the authorities charged 26-year-old Damion Jalil with one count of rape, one count of abduction with intent to defile, one count of forcible sodomy, three counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon among other charges.

Back in early August, detectives executed a search warrant at Jalil’s home in connection to the rape investigation and an unrelated narcotics investigation. Officers found a firearm and evidence of marijuana possession and distribution. Police took Jalil into custody on drug and weapon charges.

In late-August, detectives connected Jalil to an unrelated shooting that occurred in the 4100 block of Hoffman Drive in Woodbridge on May 16. In that case, a 19-year-old man was shot after being approached by a Jalil. Additional charges were obtained.

In October, detectives received forensic results of evidence collected from the rape and it to Jalil. He was served several additional felony charges

He has remained in jail since being identified as a person of interest in the rape investigation by detectives in August.

