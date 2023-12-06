Man charged with stabbing son to death in Prince George's County

Officers say Marcus Braxton, Sr. stabbed his son to death during an argument.

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A man is facing charges after police say he stabbed his son to death in Suitland Saturday morning.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 4400 block of West Summer Road.

When officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Melodias Scindian who had been stabbed near the front door. Scindian was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators say Scindian's father, 44-year-old Marcus Braxton, Sr., stabbed his son during an argument and ran away before police arrived. He was taken into custody about four hours later by the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Braxton has been charged with first and second-degree murder and related charges. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

There is no word on any motive at this time.

Anyone with information may contact detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.