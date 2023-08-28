Man charged with raping woman he met online, pushing her down flight of stairs

Detectives say the victim met the man who attacked her online.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia man is facing charges after police say he raped a woman he met online and pushed her down a flight of stairs.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, officers were called to a townhome in the 6000 block of Alexander Avenue in Kingstowne around 5 a.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, they learned a woman had been raped and assaulted. She was taken to an area hospital for help with injuries and is expected to survive.

Detectives say the victim met the man who attacked her online. The two agreed to meet in person and police say the suspect lured her to an apartment.

Once inside the apartment, police say the woman was significantly injured after she was pushed down the stairs. She was then sexually assaulted before she was able to escape and call 911.

Detectives arrested 22-year-old Yeudy Saul Chavez Sandoval on charges of rape, malicious wounding, and other sex crimes. He is currently being held on no bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3.

WATCH NEXT: Mass shooting at Dollar General in Jacksonville