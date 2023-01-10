Man charged with second-degree murder connected to woman found dead inside tent at Burke Lake Park

BURKE, Va. — A man has been arrested and charged in the death of a 40-year-old woman found dead inside a tent at a public campground Saturday afternoon.
Fairfax County Police officers responded to Burke Lake Park, located at 7315 Ox Road in Fairfax Station, Saturday just after 3 p.m. They discovered Cara Abbruscato's body inside of a makeshift tent at the park, with trauma to her upper body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Dispatch audio says by the time officers arrived, there were flies around the tent with her legs sticking out, so it's not clear exactly when she died.
FPCD originally identified a man, Rami El Sayed, as a "person of interest" and put out his photo asking for the public's help finding him. On Monday, police announced Sayed had been found and arrested in Patterson, New Jersey. He has been charged with second-degree murder, and will be extradited back to Fairfax County.
Officers have said Abbruscato and Sayed knew each other, but have not given any further details on their relationship, or a motive in her death.
An autopsy is being performed to confirm the cause and manner of Abbruscato's death.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone (1-866-411-8477) or online. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
