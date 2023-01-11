Virginia acupuncturist charged with aggravated sexual assault of a client

Detectives consulted with subject matter experts, conducted interviews and determined Dr. Kim’s examination was beyond the scope of a medical examination.

MCLEAN, Va. — Police are on the lookout for additional victims after an acupuncturist in Virginia was arrested and charged for sexually assaulting one of his clients.

Detectives say Dr. Chang Hee Kim, 64, has been charged with two felony offenses while performing acupuncture.

On July 14 and 18 of 2022, a woman received acupuncture treatment at the Virginia University of Integrative Medicine (VUIM), 1980 Gallows Road, Vienna. During the treatment, Dr. Kim, a licensed acupuncturist, unlawfully touched her genital area. The woman later reported the incidents.

After consulting with subject matter experts and conducting interviews, detectives determined Dr. Kim's examination was beyond the scope of a typical medical examination.

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Dr. Kim turned himself in at the Adult Detention Center in Fairfax County. He was given a $2,000 secured bond, according to police.

Detectives say Dr. Kim has been a licensed acupuncturist in Virginia since 2005 and served as Director of Clinical Operations at VUIM since 2015. VIUM cooperated with detectives throughout the investigation.

Police say Dr. Kim was also employed as an acupuncturist at other medical facilities in the region. He worked at an acupuncture clinic in California before arriving in Virginia.

Anyone with more information on this case or believe Dr. Kim had inappropriate contact with them is asked to call the Fairfax County Police Department Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by at 1-866-411-TIPS ( 866-411-8477 ).

Victim specialists in Fairfax County have been assigned to this case to ensure the woman who was assaulted receives appropriate resources and assistance.