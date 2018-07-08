FREDERICKSBURG, Va. -- A man who hid the body of another man who lost consciousness while using heroin and died was charged on Monday.

Jarred Smith, 23, of Locust Grove, has been charged with concealing a dead body after the body of Deandre Miller-Caldwell, 23, of Spotsylvania, was found in the 11300 block of Enchanted Woods Way in Fredericksburg.

According to police, Caldwell was in Smith’s car on Thursday when he lost consciousness. Smith lost control of the car, which went into the ditch.

Concerned residents stopped to help and noticed Caldwell lying in the ditch. Smith told witnesses that Caldwell was his intoxicated friend.

Later, police say, Smith hid Caldwell’s body near a resident in a way that would make him not visible to the roadway before police arrived at the scene of the crash.

Caldwell was later found by residents returning from vacation.

Smith is being held in regional jail without bond.

