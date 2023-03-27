x
Virginia

Man calls for help after being stabbed multiple times in Virginia

The victim, only identified as a 31-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital for help and is expected to survive.

GAINESVILLE, Va. — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed multiple times in Gainesville, Virginia Saturday morning.

According to the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), officers were called to the Somerset Point Apartments on Equinox Landing Court just after 7:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed multiple times in a car in the complex's parking lot. 

The victim, only identified as a 31-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital for help and is expected to survive.

Investigators claim the man was near the apartment building when he was stabbed multiple times. Following the attack, the man was able to get to his car in the parking lot and call for help. 

A person in the area heard the man and also contacted police. 

Officers do not believe the stabbing was a random attack. The investigation is ongoing.

No suspect information has been released at this time. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 703-792-7000. 

