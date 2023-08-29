Hours long barricade in Fairfax County ends peacefully

The majority of residents are being allowed back into their homes with an escort from FCPD.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A barricade situation in a Fairfax County home that began Tuesday afternoon is now over.

Detectives have taken the man safely into custody after four hours of negotiating.

A call came into the Fairfax County Police Department at 5:25 p.m. for a report of a man barricaded inside a home along Park Chase Drive, in Fairfax County with a woman .

Police say the man could possibly be armed and were asking residents to avoid the area.

Crisis negotiators arrived on scene and worked tirelessly to de-escalate the situation for several hours.

As of 9 p.m., detectives say the majority of residents were being allowed to go back to their homes. Residents who lived directly next to the home are being allowed back into their homes at this time.

UPDATE: Officers have taken the man safely into custody. The woman involved is safe. Thank you for your patience. Great work by our officers. #FCPD — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) August 30, 2023

