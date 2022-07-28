x
Virginia

Man arrested for spraying several people with pepper spray in Arlington

Three of the victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Police have arrested a 38-year-old man they say sprayed several people with a substance believed to be pepper spray in Arlington.

According to the Arlington County Police Department, the man was walking near Columbia Pike and S. Wayne Street around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. 

Police claim the suspect, Wade Westmoreland, walked up to a car that was stopped at the intersection of Columbia Pike and S. Veitch Street and allegedly struck the driver before spraying everyone in the car with what was believed to be pepper spray. 

Officers say Westmoreland then walked along Columbia Pike and approached two women who were also walking in the area. He allegedly assaulted one of the women before pepper spraying them both. 

Police arrested Westmoreland and medics were called to the area to evaluate the four victims. Three of the victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Westmoreland was charged with four counts of Malicious Wounding by Caustic Agent and two counts of Assault and Battery.

