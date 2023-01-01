Man with ties to Arlington Public Schools charged with abduction, sexual assaulting woman in car

The suspect also has ties to Arlington Public Schools and community advocacy.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. — A 42-year-old man is facing charges after police say he sexually assaulted a woman in a car in Arlington County in May.

According to the Arlington County Police Department, Julio Basurto has been charged with abduction and forcible sodomy and is currently being held at the county's detention center.

The victim reported the assault to police shortly after 6:30 a.m. on May 21. Investigators say the woman was leaving a nightclub in the 3100 block of Clarendon Boulevard when Basurto pulled up in a black car and she got inside. He later sexually assaulted the woman before she was able to get out of the vehicle, police said.

According to police, Basurto was not working as a rideshare driver at the time of the assault, nor had the victim requested a rideshare. Detectives reviewed evidence and spoke with witnesses and arrested Basurto on June 22.

Basurto has served as part of the community advocacy group Juntos En Justicia. WUSA spoke with him earlier this year after a student overdosed in a bathroom at Wakefield High School.

He is also listed as a voting member of Arlington Public School's Advisory Committee on Transportation Choices, which advises the staff-level Joint Committee on Transportation Choices (JCTC) regarding strategies and plans of action that will develop and promote transportation choices for APS students, families and staff.

On June 20, he tweeted a verse from the King James Version of the Bible saying, "Matthew 7:12 The Golden Rule "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. That is the essence of everything that is taught..."

Basurto further added, "Stay clean in your actions and inactions."