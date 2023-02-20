Man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl

Investigators believe Dennys Fabricio Jimenez sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl at his Woodbridge home multiple times between Dec. 2022 and Feb. 2023.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Police have arrested a man they believe sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl on multiple occasions in Prince William County.

According to a release from the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), 34-year-old Dennys Fabricio Jimenez was arrested on Friday, Feb. 17.

Investigators believe Jimenez sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl at his Woodbridge home multiple times between Dec. 2022 and Feb. 2023.

Officials say the girl knew Jimenez when she was assaulted at his home.

The victim told a staff member at school who contacted police, prompting the investigation.

Jimenez has been charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery. He is currently being held without bond.

Anyone with information may contact detectives by calling the phone tipline at 703-792-7000.