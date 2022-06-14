Man arrested for recording woman in recreation center shower, police say

Lester Galves Reyes has been charged with one count of attempted unlawful creation of an image of another and one count of disorderly conduct.

LEESBURG, Va. — Police have arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly recording a video of a woman in a Leesburg recreation center shower.

The incident happened on June 11, according to the Leesburg Police Department.

Police say they were called to the Ida Lee Recreation Center on Lee Drive just before 3:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they learned a man had been caught recording a video of a woman under a shower divider.

The man, later identified as Lester Galves Reyes, was taken into custody and has been charged with one count of attempted unlawful creation of an image of another and one count of disorderly conduct. He has since been released from the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on a $3,000 unsecured bond.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective M. Pacilla at 703-771-4500 or at mpacilla@leesburgva.gov. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent by texting 274637.

