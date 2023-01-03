Man arrested in Stafford County after ‘unprovoked attack’ on Santa Claus inflatable decoration

They arrested the so-called “Santa Slayer” – a 39-year-old Stafford resident – for public intoxication.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A man was sent to jail in Stafford County after police described an ‘unprovoked attack’ on a Santa Claus inflatable decoration.

Deputies were called to Stafford Lakes Village for vandalism to inflatable decorations in a yard around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Jan 1.

Deputy D.L. Brookman Jr. with the Office of Stafford County Sheriff responded to the call and found a man nearby in a red jersey, underwear, and one shoe, a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office said.

Video evidence showed the man responsible for the ambush of the inflatable Santa and tackling Saint Nicholas to the ground, the sheriff’s office said. He was also charged with trespassing with the intent to damage.