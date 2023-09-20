Fairfax Police arrest man for touching juvenile inappropriately on a park bench

Timoteo Trejo Aleman, 72, of no fixed address is charged with Aggravated Sexual Battery.

FAIRFAX, Va. — A man who is accused of touching a juvenile inappropriately while at a park in Fairfax is under arrest.

On Sept. 13 at 7:20 p.m., City of Fairfax Police responded to Police Headquarters on Blenheim Boulevard for a report of a sexual assault that had occurred the day prior.

Police say an investigation revealed that an unknown man approached a juvenile sitting on a park bench at Stafford Drive Park. The juvenile reported that the man began talking to them and then proceeded to touch them inappropriately. The juvenile was then able to get away and report what happened to their parents.

Officers were able to identify the suspect as 72-year-old Timoteo Trejo Aleman of no fixed address. He was arrested and taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where he was charged with Aggravated Sexual Battery. He is being held without bond.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

