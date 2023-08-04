Police: Man arrested for intentionally driving into oncoming traffic on Dumfries Road, killing woman and child

Investigators say no one was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A man faces charges in Prince William County after police say he intentionally drove into oncoming traffic on Dumfries Road, killing a 33-year-old woman and 5-year-old girl riding passenger in his vehicle.

Editor's Note: The video above aired April 6, 2023 following the crash.

After being located at his home in Stafford, Virginia, Mustafa Nofel Aljazairi, 33, was arrested and charged with two counts of manslaughter and one count of malicious wounding on Friday.

Police say he is being held without bond. A court date has yet to be set.

Detectives say Aljazairi was driving a 2007 Chrysler 300 when the deadly crash occurred in the area of Dumfries Road and Fortuna Center Plaza at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5.

Aljazairi was driving north on Dumfries Road when he veered into oncoming traffic and hit a 2013 Chevrolet Suburban that was going in the opposite direction.

The crash caused the Chrysler 300 to run off the road and onto a sidewalk, while the Suburban came to a stop facing southbound traffic.

After investigating further, detectives discovered Aljazairi was arguing with a woman riding passenger when the crash occurred.

During the argument, investigators claim he intentionally drove his car into oncoming traffic, striking a Suburban traveling in the opposite direction.

Police say neither Aljazairi, the 33-year-old woman or the 5-year-old girl were wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision.

The driver of the Suburban, a 46-year-old woman, was wearing her seatbelt and suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash. She was treated at the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Following an investigation where detectives say they discovered the crash was deliberate, arrest warrants were obtained for Aljazairi.

The investigation into this collision is active and ongoing.