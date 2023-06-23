Man arrested for attempting to abduct sleeping 4-year-old girl during burglary in Fairfax Co.

Police say the mother was awoken to the sound of window blinds shaking and the sound of her daughter crying.

ANNANDALE, Va. — Police have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly breaking into a Fairfax County home late at night and attempting to abduct a sleeping child.

Hyrum Baquedano Rodriguez is under arrest for the burglary of an occupied dwelling and attempted abduction of a juvenile.

At 4 a.m., on June 15, police responded to an apartment in the 7500 block of Little River Turnpike for a burglary and attempted abduction of a 4-year-old child.

Police say the mother was awoken to the sound of window blinds shaking and the sound of her daughter crying.

She discovered the window in the living room was open and her child on the floor.

Investigators claim the child immediately told her mother someone had grabbed her.

Officers immediately searched the area but did not locate a suspect.

A fingerprint was recovered from the scene that led detectives to identify Rodriguez as the suspect.

On June 16, officers arrested Rodriguez and took him into custody.

He is being held without a bond.

