Man arrested for exposing himself in view of children in Triangle, police say

Investigators claim Robert Devin was seen exposing himself and making inappropriate gestures, at times, in view of children.

TRIANGLE, Va. — A man is facing charges after police say he exposed himself in the view of children in Triangle.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, 68-year-old Robert Edward Devin has been charged with indecent liberties with children and indecent exposure.

Officers were called to the 18400 block of Cedar Drive just before 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Investigators claim Devin was seen exposing himself and making inappropriate gestures, at times, in view of children multiple times between September 2022 and March 2023.

Police say no physical contact was made in any of the reported crimes involving Devin.

Devin was arrested a day after the latest report. He faces seven counts of taking indecent liberties with children and three counts of indecent exposure.

