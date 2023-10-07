Man arrested for exposing himself in view of children in Triangle, police say

TRIANGLE, Va. — A man is facing charges after police say he exposed himself in the view of children in Triangle.
According to the Prince William County Police Department, 68-year-old Robert Edward Devin has been charged with indecent liberties with children and indecent exposure.
Officers were called to the 18400 block of Cedar Drive just before 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Investigators claim Devin was seen exposing himself and making inappropriate gestures, at times, in view of children multiple times between September 2022 and March 2023.
Police say no physical contact was made in any of the reported crimes involving Devin.
Devin was arrested a day after the latest report. He faces seven counts of taking indecent liberties with children and three counts of indecent exposure.
A Virginia man is facing charges after police say he exposed himself to two employees as they delivered him food in Dumfries. Investigators claim 41-year-old Brandon Michael Jones was in his car when a restaurant employee brought his order out to him. At some point during the delivery, Jones allegedly exposed himself to the employee. Officials say there was no physical contact between Jones and the employee.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.