Virginia man accused of exposing himself twice to Cracker Barrel employees delivering his food

DUMFRIES, Va. — A Virginia man is facing charges after police say he exposed himself to two employees as they delivered him food in Dumfries.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers were called to the Cracker Barrel on Dumfries Road just before 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 7.

Investigators claim 41-year-old Brandon Michael Jones was in his car when a restaurant employee brought his order out to him. At some point during the delivery, Jones allegedly exposed himself to the employee.

Officials say there was no physical contact between Jones and the employee.

While investigating, detectives say they learned of a similar incident that had happened last month with a different employee while delivering food to Jones.

Jones was arrested on April 10 after he turned himself in without incident. He faces two counts of indecent exposure.

