Man arrested for carjacking and hit-and-run in Falls Church

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Police have arrested a man in connection to a violent series of events that happened in Falls Church, Virginia.

According to the City of Falls Church Police, an unnamed man was arrested on Sunday in connection to a stolen vehicle, carjacking, and hit-and-run that happened on Friday, March 17.

The string of crimes began around 12:30 p.m. Friday when officers were called to the 1200 block of W. Broad Street for a reported hit and run. Officers claim the suspect hit a pedestrian as well as a telephone utility box and two parked cars. The pedestrian was not seriously injured in the incident.

Investigators said following the crash the suspect ran to a shopping center parking lot where he injured a person loading groceries and stole their car. That victim was taken to an area hospital for help and is expected to survive.

The stolen car was found later in Fairfax County.

Two days later, police were called to the intersection of Birch and W. Broad St around 3:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they learned of an assault and attempted carjacking. One victim was injured in the assault and taken to an area hospital for help. They are expected to be okay.

Detectives later identified and located the suspect, who was still wearing the same clothes described in the Friday incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Henderson at 703-241-5053 (TTY 711) or rhenderson@fallschurchva.gov.

"I want to thank our officers and dispatch who persevered through the numerous incidents," said Police Chief Mary Gavin. "And a big thank you to the community members who stopped to help the victims and called in tips. The 'See Something, Say Something' mantra helped us immensely with this arrest."

Police say exact charges are pending and the man's name will be released once available.