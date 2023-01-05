Police: 35-year-old man arrested for bringing gun to a Virginia high school

Investigators say the man went to the school after being informed of a fight between students.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A 35-year-old man was arrested Thursday after police say he brought a gun to Freedom High School in Woodbridge, Virginia.

On January 4 at 7:06 p.m., officers responded to the school located at 15201 Neabsco Mills Road in Woodbridge to investigate an altercation.

Investigators discovered that a man went to the school after being informed of a fight between students. At one point, the man entered the school with his firearm.

Officers located the man inside the school where he was detained without incident and the firearm was secured.

While investigating the incident, detectives determined that the man, identified as 35-year-old Giovanni Alexander London, did not brandish or fire the gun while on school grounds.

Following further investigation, London was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds. He was issued a $5,000 secured bond. Police did not say what London's connection was to the students involved in the fight, or the school.

Principal Chevelli Smith at Freedom High sent the following letter to families addressing the incident.

Dear Freedom High School Parents/Guardians:

The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority. I am writing to let you know of an incident that happened this evening. Students participating in basketball practice reported an adult with a weapon on the property.

We immediately alerted the Prince William County Police Department, who responded to investigate. The police identified and detained an adult individual. No one was injured.

We are appreciative that this incident was dealt with promptly and effectively thanks to the students who responsibly reported this information. Out of an abundance of caution, extra security will be present on campus tomorrow. I appreciate your support, cooperation, and patience.

Sincerely,

Chevelli Smith

Principal