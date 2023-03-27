Man arrested for apartment shooting in Woodbridge

The 28-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital for help and is expected to survive.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A man is facing charges after a woman was shot in Woodbridge, Virginia over the weekend.

According to the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), officers were called to the Woodbridge Station Apartments on Kitty Hawk Way to investigate a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. The 28-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital for help and is expected to survive.

Investigators believe two groups were arguing when the shooting happened. Following the shooting, some people ran away, while others drove away in a white vehicle.

Officers found the suspect in a car in the area and attempted to pull the vehicle over. The driver kept going but eventually stopped near Cove Landing Drive, and everyone in the car ran.

After a short chase, one of the passengers, later identified as the suspect, was detained.

Police have since identified the suspect as 19-year-old Alhajie Alpha Kamara.