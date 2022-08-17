25-year-old arrested for allegedly sexually abusing family member's dog in Loudoun Co.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A 25-year-old man is facing a felony charge for allegedly sexually abusing a family member's dog in Loudoun County.
On Aug. 7, Loudoun County Fire and Rescue and Loudoun County Animal Services (LCAS) responded to a call about a concerning dog bite. Through an investigation, it was determined that the dog was being sexually abused at the time of the incident.
The suspect, a Leesburg man, identified as Ariel Enrique Carrasco Intestroza, was arrested on Aug. 10 for the alleged sexual abuse following the investigation, according to LCAS.
Intestroza was brought before Loudoun General District Court on Aug. 11 for the felony charge of sexual abuse of animals. According to authorities, he is being held without bond in the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.
He is scheduled to appear in General District Court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 12.
According to Virginia Law, any person convicted of sexual abuse of an animal will be prohibited from possessing, owning, or exercising control over any animal and may be ordered to attend an appropriate treatment program or obtain psychiatric or psychological counseling.
