Police: Man inappropriately touched children at community swimming pool, arrested and charged

STERLING, Va. — Officers with the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man for assault after he allegedly inappropriately touched two children at the Claude Moore Park swimming pool.

Friday morning around 6 a.m., deputies responded to the community swimming pool in Sterling, Virginia for a report of an assault.

Two children reported being touched inappropriately by a man while in the pool. Police say this was not an isolated incident and that the two minors reported being touched inappropriately by the same man in December of 2022.

Michael D. Taylor, 62, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault stemming from the December incident as well as two counts of assault from Friday, Feb. 3 incident.

Police took Taylor to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center where is being held on no bond.

Detectives with the Special Victims Unit have reason to believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with more information to contact Detective J. Whitehead at 703-777-1021.

Due to the ages of the victims involved their identities are being withheld.

