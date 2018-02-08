STAFFORD, Va. (WUSA9)- Police have arrested a man after he fatally stabbed his brother in Stafford County.

It happened around 5:51 p.m. on Wednesday at a home on Clint Lane.

When deputies arrived, they found Latonio Curmon, 18, suffering from a stab wound. Curmon was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to authorities, a witness told deputies the victim’s brother was seen running from the residence shortly after the stabbing.

Investigators set up a perimeter with K9 units and launched a drone team to search for the suspect.

Miequan Curmon, 19 was later located near Cool Springs Road and Kings Highway in the county.

He has been charged with second degree murder. .

Curmon is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

