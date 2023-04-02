18-year-old man arrested after dangerous police pursuit in Stafford Co.

The man told officers he would surrender after hitting his vape. Instead, he put his car back in gear and tried to flee again.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — An 18-year-old man faces numerous serious charges, including his second DUI offense in five years, for taking police on a dangerous high speed chase in Stafford County Saturday night.

Around 11:01 p.m. on April 1, Sergeant D.R. Colona was traveling northbound on University Boulevard when he noticed a grey Honda Civic speeding behind him.

When the Honda driver got closer to the rear of the Sergeant's marked patrol car, the driver slammed on his brakes and went sideways in the roadway.

Investigators say this is when the Honda driver began to accelerate. He then made a U-turn proceeding southbound on University Boulevard.

Sergeant Colona also made the same U-turn and prepared to conduct a traffic stop, but the Honda driver turned off his headlights.

Emergency equipment was activated, but the Honda driver still refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated.

Police claim the suspect continued to Stafford Lakes Parkway, through a red light at Warrenton Road and into a parking lot of Aldi.

The chase went through the parking lot of the 7-Eleven, back through the red light across Warrenton Road to Stafford Lakes Parkway.

Detectives say the man continued at speeds of over 80 mph and ran a stop sign at University Boulevard and Village Parkway, nearly causing a collision with another driver.

At this point, a tire went down on the Honda, and the suspect was forced to slow to around 40 and 60 mph.

Police say as the Honda tire disintegrated, pieces of rubber were flung at pursuing deputies.

The suspect continued to drive onto Royal Crescent Way then Charter Gate, before crashing into the front yard of a home.

Before the pursuit ended, deputies tried to call the driver out of the damaged Honda.

Instead, the man asked deputies to turn off their emergency lights and sirens and he would surrender after using his vape.

Investigators say the driver did not surrender. He instead put the car back in gear and initiated another pursuit to the cul-de-sac of Laurel Pine Court.

Once again, it was believed the pursuit was over, but the man struck a patrol car and went through two more yards in an last ditch effort to escape.

One deputy tried to end the pursuit by stopping the suspect vehicle with another car, but the man continued and took out a cable box in a nearby front yard.

Finally, the suspect returned to Royal Crescent Way and crashed in anther front yard.

Police say although the suspect was completely boxed in at this time, he remained uncooperative with officers. It took several deputies to bring him into custody.

18-year-old man taken into custody after dangerous pursuit in Stafford Co. 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

The suspect has been identified in this case as Caleb Cooney, 18.

He was ultimately charged with two counts of felony eluding, two counts of obstruction, DUI second offense in five years, driving suspended, and several traffic infractions.

Police say Cooney is being held without bond.

The investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.