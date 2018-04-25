A man has been arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted an employee at a lingerie store in Manassas, Virginia.

The incident happened on April 16 at the Le Tache Couple Boutique located at 10346 Portsmouth Road in Manassas.

According to police, 25-year-old Benjamin Alex Dinarte entered the store and approached a female employee who was standing behind a counter. Police said he went behind the counter and bit the woman who pushed him from behind the counter. Dinarte then began pacing around her and touching her inappropriately.

At some point, police said Dinarte forced his way back behind the counter and attempted to lift up her skirt. He eventually left the store when the woman called the police.

Dinarte was arrested one week later.

He is charged with two counts of sexual battery, one count of assault and battery, one count of unlawful entry and one count of trespassing.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 730-792-7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

