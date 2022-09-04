Man armed with knife attempts to abduct woman in Falls Church, police say

Police described the man as Hispanic, 5 feet, 7 inches, medium build, wearing a blue and white shirt.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Fairfax County Police are on the lookout for a man armed with a knife accused of trying to take a woman in Falls Church.

The incident happened just before 5 a.m. in the 7200 block of Arlington Blvd in Falls Church.

According to police, the woman was able to break free from the suspect and escape.

Police described the man as Hispanic, 5 feet, 7 inches, and medium build. He was wearing a blue and white shirt.