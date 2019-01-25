SPRINGFIELD, Va. — Residents in a Springfield, Va. neighborhood were asked to shelter-in-place on Friday after a man who was acting erratically prompted a barricade situation, according to Fairfax County police.

The barricade situation took place in the 5800 block of Rexford Drive around 3 p.m. after police say they received reports of a man acting erratically.

Police are continuing to peacefully de-escalate the situation and neighbors are asked to remain indoors.

No further information has been released at this time.

We ill update this story when more information becomes available.