WOODBRIDGE, Va. -- Police have put out a description for a man who is accused of raping a woman in an apartment in Woodbridge on Wednesday.

The assault happened in the 12200 block of Stevenson Ct. when she was returning to her apartment and was confronted by a man who pulled out a gun, according to Prince William County police. The woman told police that he tried to sexually assault her in the stairwell. He was eventually able to force her to the back of the building where he sexually assaulted her. The woman was then told to walk into the woods while the suspect ran away.

Police searched the area for the suspect, however were not able to find him.

According to police, the suspect is described as a black man, between the ages of 25 and 30. He is 5'10" tall and has a heavy build with a beer belly. He has short black afro, with a half sleeve tattoo that has writing and angel wings on his right arm. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt and white with black Jordan tennis shoes.

Detectives continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500.

