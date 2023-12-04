Man let go from Virginia high school after being charged with exposing himself to restaurant employees

According to a letter to parents from the high school's principal Dr. Ann N Bonitatibus, Jones was a temporary hourly staff member but has been let go.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia man who was recently arrested for allegedly exposing himself to restaurant employees as they delivered him food was a staff member of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology at the time of his arrest.

The Prince William County Police Department says 41-year-old Brandon Michael Jones was in his car when a restaurant employee brought his order out to him. At some point during the delivery, Jones allegedly exposed himself to the employee. While investigating, detectives say they learned of a similar incident that had happened last month with a different employee who was delivering food to Jones.

Jones was arrested on April 10 after he turned himself in without incident. He faces two counts of indecent exposure.

The Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology band website lists Jones as the "Winds Music Caption Head, Horn Line Instructor." The bio attached says he first began working with the TJ Marching Colonials in 2014.

According to a letter to parents from the high school's principal Dr. Ann N Bonitatibus, Jones was a temporary hourly staff member at the time of his arrest, but has since been let go.

"FCPS has taken action to ensure [Jones] no longer has access to our school," Bonitatibus wrote.

Bonitatibus said the safety and well-being of children is the primary responsibility of anyone who works in education.

"We promise you that we will continue to be diligent in our efforts to provide a safe learning environment," she wrote in the letter.

Counselors and social workers will be available to speak with parents and children should additional support be needed, according to Bonitatibus.

Recently, Virginia legislation was sent to Gov. Glenn Youngkin's desk aiming to protect students after a Fairfax County school counselor was able to continue working with children for nearly two years after he was arrested for soliciting a minor for sex. When police attempted to notify the school district of former Glasgow Middle School counselor Darren Thornton's arrest, the emails bounced back.

State Bill 821 now requires each district's superintendent to identify, update and make current fax numbers, email addresses and mailing addresses available to the Department of Education.

Read the full letter sent to parents about Jones below:

Dear TJHSST Families,

We have been made aware of a temporary hourly staff member who was arrested on April 10 and charged with two counts of indecent exposure while off of school property. The staff member has turned himself in to the Prince William County Police Department. FCPS has taken action to ensure that employee no longer has access to our school.

The primary responsibility of anyone who works in education is the safety and well-being of children. We promise you that we will continue to be diligent in our efforts to provide a safe learning environment. Please reinforce that message with your child, as well. When engaging in conversations with your child, remember to listen calmly and reassuringly, and share a message that you are someone your child can talk to, even in challenging situations.

Our counselors and social work staff are available to speak to you, or your child, should you need additional support.

Sincerely,

Dr. Ann N. Bonitatibus

TJHSST Principal