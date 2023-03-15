Mammography van hits the road to provide screenings to underserved communities in Northern Virginia

The 3D mammography van brings the same state-of-the-art technology that a patient would receive in a Sentara facility into area communities.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — After a two-year hiatus, the Sentara 3D mammography van is back in business serving the residents of Northern Virginia and beyond.

Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center announced Wednesday that its 3D mammography van will begin visiting communities throughout its service area beginning March 30, 2023.

COVID-19 pandemic challenges and supply chain issues kept the van out of service in 2021 and 2022, according to a news release.

Officials say the van is an important community resource that has been providing screenings to many underserved communities since 2012.

It will return to service on March 30, with a trip down Interstate 95 to Glen Allen, Virginia, a rural community about 50 miles south of the medical center.

Officials claim the van brings the same state-of-the-art technology that a patient would receive in a Sentara facility into area communities.

3D mammography is the current standard of care for breast cancer screenings and has been proven to find smaller tumors at earlier stages than traditional 2D mammograms, studies find.

Officials say the mobile unit is designed for comfort, with private dressing rooms, central air/heating, and a platform step for a safer entry.

“We know that detecting breast cancer early, before it has spread, saves lives,” said Melissa Botelho, manager of radiology at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. “By coming into the community or directly to a workplace, the mobile mammography van will bring screening services to those who might not otherwise get this necessary care.”