20-year-old massage therapist arrested for sex offenses in Loudoun Co.

Patrick Erlandonson was arrested for allegedly committing two sex offenses while performing massages. Officials believe there can be more potential victims.

WASHINGTON — Officers in Loudoun County, Virginia have arrested a 20-year-old massage therapist for allegedly committing sex offenses while performing massages on two women at the NOW Massage business located on Thorndike Street in Ashburn, Virginia.

Officials say that Patrick Erlandson who is from Leesburg, Virginia, allegedly committed two sex offenses that occurred on separate days at the massage business. The first incident occurred on July 2 and the second occurred on July 7, officials say.

According to officials, Erlandson was arrested and charged on July 7 with two counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of attempted object sexual penetration.

Officers say that Erlandson is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Officers believe there could be additional victims from Erlandson and are asking anyone with information to contact Detective L. Sayre at 703-777-1021.